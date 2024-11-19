Sri Lanka recall star spinner in Test squad after two years for South Africa tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka team

Sri Lanka have announced their Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa. They have recalled Lasith Embuldeniya to the Test set-up after more than two years while spin-bowling all-rounder Ramesh Mendis has been dropped. Nishan Peiris who made his Test debut against New Zealand in September has been picked as an off-spinner in the line-up.

Prabath Jayasuriya leads the spin bowling attack but the exclusion of Mendis who offered more than decent batting has surprised many. The latter picked up six wickets in the only Test he played this year while Embuldeniya has mostly been recalled for his heroics in the rainbow nation during their shock series win in 2019.

Interestingly, the venues - Durban and Gqeberha - where the two Test matches will be played assist the spinners more than at any other stadiums in South Africa. Hence, the spinners are expected to play a massive role in the Test series. With a place in the WTC final at stake, both teams will be eager to add points to their kitty with this series.

Coming back to the Test squad, the players picked are on the expected lines in the batting and fast bowling department. Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha and allrounder Milan Rathnayake are part of the pace bowling attack. Among the batting ranks, apart from the expected selections, Oshada Fernando has made his comeback to the squad replacing Nishan Madushka.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa is scheduled to commence on November 27 at Kingsmead in Durban while the second and final Test is scheduled on December 5 at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Sri Lanka squad for Test series in South Africa

Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha