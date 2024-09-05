Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Sri Lanka make two major changes to their playing XI for 3rd Test against England

After suffering a huge 190-run defeat in the second Test match against England, the Sri Lankan management made two big changes to their playing eleven for the third match at The Oval starting on Friday. The experienced spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was surprisingly left out of team.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2024 21:31 IST
Sri Lanka playing XI vs England 2nd Test
Image Source : GETTY Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva and head coach Sanath Jayasuriya during the net session in Manchester on August 19, 2024

Sri Lanka recalled star batter Kusal Mendis to their playing eleven for the third Test match against England starting on Friday, September 6. After losing the second match and the series, the Sri Lankan management made two changes to their team for the third and final match of the series at The Oval.

Kusal Mendis replaced Nishan Madushka while the pacer Vishwa Fernando returned in the place of experienced spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. Sri Lanka are looking to rely on their pace attack at The Oval to salvage something from the disappointing England tour.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo MathewsDinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

Earlier on Wednesday, England announced their playing eleven for The Oval Test with the 6ft 7in left-arm seamer Josh Hull included for the first time. He replaced Matthew Potts in the only change for the Three Lions who target a series whitewash at The Oval.

England Playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir. 

More to follow...

