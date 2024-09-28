Sri Lanka enforce third biggest follow-on in Test cricket history as New Zealand get shot out for 88

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sri Lanka bowled out New Zealand for 88 on Day 3 of the second Test in Galle after scoring 602 runs in the first innings

Sri Lanka have forced New Zealand to hide their faces in embarrassment by bundling them out for a paltry score of 88 in the second Test in Galle on Day on Saturday, September 28. Facing a mountain of 602 runs, the Black Caps' line-up fell like a pack of cards with Prabath Jayasuriya registering his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests, eighth in Galle. Only three batters crossed double digits with all-rounder Mitchell Santner scoring the most (29) as New Zealand were bowled out with a deficit of 514 runs.

Sri Lanka decided to enforce the follow-on and it was the third biggest first-innings lead in Test cricket history when a follow-on had to follow-on. The biggest deficit in a match when a team had to follow-on was 702 runs, 86 years ago when Australia were bowled out for 201 after England piled on 903 runs in a Test match in 1938 at the Oval.

Teams to enforce the biggest follow-on in Test cricket history

702 runs - England (903/7d) vs Australia (201) - The Oval, 1938 (England won by an innings and 579 runs)

570 runs - Pakistan (643) vs New Zealand (73) - Lahore, 2002 (Pakistan won by an innings and 324 runs)

514 runs - Sri Lanka (602/5d) vs New Zealand (88) - Galle, 2024 (match in progress)*

504 runs - Australia (645) vs England (141) - Brisbane, 1946 (Australia won by an innings and 332 runs)

496 runs - Australia (735/6d) vs Zimbabwe (239) - WACA Perth, 2003 (Australia won by an innings and 175 runs)

Jayasuriya finished with figures of 6/42 while captain Dhananjaya de Silva took five catches. The Sri Lankan spin duo of Jayasuriya and debutant Nishan Peiris ran riot sharing nine wickets between them while Asitha Fernando snared the sole remaining one of Tom Latham.

New Zealand lost Latham again in the second innings in the very first over after following on as the Kiwis got off to a poor start. Kane Williamson and Devon Conway have batted positively since then to ensure no more damage is done but the Kiwis have a long way to go. If they lose the second Test as well, it will be New Zealand's second consecutive 2-0 series defeat having lost to Australia at home by the same margin earlier this year.