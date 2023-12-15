Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as full-time 'Cricket Consultant'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sanath Jayasuriya.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) full-time "cricket consultant" for a one-year term.

Jayasuriya's role will be to supervise the functioning of SLC's high-performance centre in Khettarama, help fine-tune players' skill sets, and "monitor coaching staff as well".

"Under this role, Jayasuriya will be responsible for ensuring that SLC national programs achieve an optimum level of professionalism and that all players and coaching staff are monitored in order to deliver excellence.

Accordingly, he will oversee the training and coaching requirements of all teams aligned with the high performance center, the implementation of individual skill development strategies in line with the ongoing player development plan, and the compliance of all player reporting aligned with the athlete management system of the SLC," an SLC media release said.

This is not the first time the SLC has included the former veteran allrounder in the system. He has already served as Sri Lanka's chief selector in two different terms.

However, his first-ever stint as chief selector was marred with controversy as he was accused of unfairly supporting a player associated with the government which he was involved with during his role as a member of parliament.

Jayasuriya's appointment as cricket consultant is SLC's second biggest move in recent days. Notably, the board appointed a new selection committee comprising Dilruwan Perera, Indika de Saram, Tharanga Paranavitana and former mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis for a two-year term this week. Jayasuriya's former opening partner Upul Tharanga has been chosen to lead the committee.

These significant changes are coming on the back of an underwhelming World Cup campaign in India recently. Sri Lanka endured a horrid tournament which saw them finish in the ninth spot at the end of the round-robin stage. It also saw them fail to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Latest Cricket News