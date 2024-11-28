Sri Lanka bowled out on 42 to trigger multiple embarrassing Test records

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Marco Jansen picked 7 wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka on 42 in the first Test in Durban on November 28, 2024

Sri Lankan cricket fans witnessed one of the darkest days in their history after the men's senior team was bowled out to a total of 42 in the first Test match against South Africa in Durban on Thursday. Sri Lanka registered their lowest-ever team total in a Test innings after the Proteas produced a stunning bowling show at Kingsmead.

South African side was bowled out to 191 in the first innings as Sri Lankan bowlers utilised playing conditions to their advantage. But the hosts were quick to hit back with Marco Jansen picking a record 7 wickets for 13 to stun the visiting side on Day 2 of the Durban Test.

Sri Lanka's previous lowest Test total of 71 came against Pakistan in Kandy in 1994. Dhananjaya de Silva's side also conceded the second-lowest total in the ICC World Test Championship history. They escaped India's 36-run unwanted record against Australia by just 6 runs.

Lowest totals in Test innings in WTC history

36 by India vs Australia in Adelaide 2020 42 by Sri Lanka vs South Africa in Durban, 2024 46 by India vs New Zealand in Bengaluru, 2024 53 by Bangladesh vs South Africa in Durban, 2022 55 by South Africa vs India in Cape Town, 2024

Sri Lanka also failed to avoid their lowest-ever team total in international cricket. They fell a run short of their previous 43 total against South Africa, which occurred in 2012 in Paarl.

Lowest totals by Sri Lanka in international cricket

42 vs South Africa in Test in Durban, 2024 43 vs South Africa in ODI in Paarl, 2012 50 vs India in ODI in Colombo, 2023 55 vs West Indies in ODI in Sharjah, 1986 56 vs India in ODI in Mumbai, 2023

