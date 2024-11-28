Sri Lanka bowled out on 42 to trigger multiple embarrassing Test records

Sri Lankan cricket fans witnessed one of the darkest days in their history after the men's senior team was bowled out to a total of 42 in the first Test match against South Africa in Durban on Thursday. Sri Lanka registered their lowest-ever team total in a Test innings after the Proteas produced a stunning bowling show at Kingsmead.
South African side was bowled out to 191 in the first innings as Sri Lankan bowlers utilised playing conditions to their advantage. But the hosts were quick to hit back with Marco Jansen picking a record 7 wickets for 13 to stun the visiting side on Day 2 of the Durban Test.
Sri Lanka's previous lowest Test total of 71 came against Pakistan in Kandy in 1994. Dhananjaya de Silva's side also conceded the second-lowest total in the ICC World Test Championship history. They escaped India's 36-run unwanted record against Australia by just 6 runs.
Lowest totals in Test innings in WTC history
- 36 by India vs Australia in Adelaide 2020
- 42 by Sri Lanka vs South Africa in Durban, 2024
- 46 by India vs New Zealand in Bengaluru, 2024
- 53 by Bangladesh vs South Africa in Durban, 2022
- 55 by South Africa vs India in Cape Town, 2024
Sri Lanka also failed to avoid their lowest-ever team total in international cricket. They fell a run short of their previous 43 total against South Africa, which occurred in 2012 in Paarl.
Lowest totals by Sri Lanka in international cricket
- 42 vs South Africa in Test in Durban, 2024
- 43 vs South Africa in ODI in Paarl, 2012
- 50 vs India in ODI in Colombo, 2023
- 55 vs West Indies in ODI in Sharjah, 1986
- 56 vs India in ODI in Mumbai, 2023
Best bowling figures against Sri Lanka in WTC
- 7/13 - Marco Jansen in Durban, 2024
- 7/70 - Noman Ali in Colombo, 2023
- 6/40 - James Anderson in Galle, 2021
- 6/56 - Anrich Nortje in Johannesburg, 2021
- 6/90 - Azaj Patel in Galle, 2024