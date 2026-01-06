Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan in build-up to World Cup 2026 Sri Lanka will face Pakistan in a crucial three-match T20I series before the World Cup 2026. The Lankan Lions have named their squad for the series, with Dasun Shanaka set to lead the team.

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka have named their squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan that gets underway on January 7.

The 18-member squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka, who was re-appointed the T20I captain after the Sri Lanka selectors ran out of patience with Charith Asalanka, who was in poor form. Shanaka is also the captain for the T20 World Cup 2026 that will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

No Niroshan Dickwella in the side

Niroshan Dickwella, who has made a return to the T20I side in the preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup, has not made the cut in the team for the home series against Pakistan.

The other players part of the preliminary squad, but missed out on the Pakistan series, are Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Milan Rathnayake, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

T20I series to be crucial ahead of World Cup

Meanwhile, this series will be crucial for both sides in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka are also scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against England at home from January 30 to February 3.

For Pakistan, this will be their last opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for the marquee tournament, as this is their last assignment before the World Cup.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

Series schedule:

First T20I: Wednesday, January 7, Dambulla

Second T20I: Friday, January 9, Dambulla

Third T20I: Sunday, January 11, Dambulla