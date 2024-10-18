Sri Lanka announce squad for ODI series against West Indies; Matheesha Pathirana misses out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka to host West Indies in three ODIs from October 20, 2024

Sri Lanka announced their squad for the ODI series against West Indies on Friday. The star fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is a notable absentee from the 16-member squad for the three-match home series starting on October 20 in Pallekele.

After pulling off a memorable 2-1 T20I series win against the Caribbean side, Charith Asalanka's men are favourites in ODIs having beat the mighty Indian side in the last 50-over bilateral series in July-August. There are no major changes to Sri Lanka's side that stunned a strong India team 2-0.

Top-order wicketkeeper batter Nishan Madushka and pace all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe are in contention for the ODI debut. The duo were also part of the team for the India series but failed to earn their maiden ODI caps.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Pathirana missed out on three ODIs against India due to a shoulder injury but returned to the team for the recent T20Is against West Indies. Pathirana's last ODI appearance came a year ago during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. He is yet to make an impact in 50-over cricket with just 17 wickets in 12 games at an average of 36.23 so far.

Sri Lanka squad for ODI series against West Indies

Charith Asalanka (C), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz.

West Indies tour of Sri Lanka schedule

1st ODI - 02:30 PM IST, 20 Oct at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

2nd ODI - 02:30 PM IST, 23 Oct at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

3rd ODI - 02:30 PM IST, 26 Oct at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka are hosting West Indies in a bilateral ODI series for the first time since March 2020. Sri Lanka thrashed West Indies in their last ODI encounter in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier.