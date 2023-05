The pitch at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has a balanced surface in T20 cricket. This venue has witnessed just one 200-plus total this season, which came from Rajasthan Royals in the first game here. The average first innings score here is 159 from 70 IPL matches with teams batting second winning on 39 occasions. But the average first innings score here in IPL 2023 is around 170 runs with teams batting first winning four of six games.