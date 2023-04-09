SRH vs PBKS: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Punjab Kings

SRH vs PBKS: Pitch Report to Records - The 14th match lined up at Rajiv Gandhi International in IPL 2023 is on Saturday 9th April. Sunrisers Hyderabad will stand against Punjab Kings to open their account in the season, whereas Punjab Kings have already marked their presence in the IPL season 2023 with two consecutive wins. The Kings have got off to a great start and will look to carry on the momentum, while Sunrisers have too many questions to be answered to get on the board.

Now let's take a look at the pitch report for SRH vs PBKS match-

Pitch Report-

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium generally assists the batters and one can expect a high-scoring affair. The last game between SRH and RR saw the latter registering a total of over 200 batting first. If the pitch stays the same, both team's batters would be itching to bat here.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium- Number of games

STATS - ODI

Total matches 7

Matches won batting first 4

Matches won bowling first 3

Average 1st Inns scores 288

Average 2nd Inns scores 262

Highest total recorded 350/4 (50 Ov) by AUS vs IND

Lowest total recorded 174/10 (36.1 Ov) by ENG vs IND

Highest score chased 252/5 (48.5 Ov) by RSA vs IND

Lowest score defended 290/7 (50 Ov) by AUS vs IND

STATS - T20

Total matches 2

Matches won bowling first 2

Average 1st Inns scores 196

Average 2nd Inns scores 198

Highest total recorded 209/4 (18.4 Ov) by IND vs WI

Highest score chased 209/4 (18.4 Ov) by IND vs WI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Final Squad:

Aiden Markram (C),Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Punjab Kings Final Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikanadar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.

