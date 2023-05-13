SRH vs LSG: Heinrich Klaasen slammed with fine after no-ball controversy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SRH vs LSG match

Sunrisers Hyderabad locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants in the 58th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday. LSG won the match by 7 wickets in the game played at Sunrisers' home ground. SRH star player Heinrich Klaasen has been slammed with a fine due to a breach of the code of conduct after the game.

"Klaasen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 which states the use of public criticism/inappropriate comment in the IPL’s Code of Conduct," IPL stated in a release.

In the first innings of the match when the Sunrisers were batting and Klaasen was on strike, the game suddenly halted. The unruly behaviour of SRH fans paused the match after on-field umpires Akshay Totre, J Madangopal and TV umpire Yeshwant Barde earned the fans' wrath for a poor 'no-ball' DRS call. Avesh Khan bowled what looked like a beamer to Abdul Samad and Totre didn't adjudge it a no-ball. SRH called for a DRS but to their horror, Barde also ruled it in favour of the bowling team.

An angry Klaasen spoke to on-field umpires and suddenly one saw LSG head coach Andy Flower and mentor Gautam Gambhir along with others in the dug-out, standing inside the boundary rope, pointing at the stands which is exactly behind their team area. It seemed as if someone from the crowd had thrown something and there were collective chants of "Kohli Kohli" in their bid to rile Gambhir.

When the match resumed, Klaasen was immediately holed out at long-on, having lost his concentration due to the unwanted stoppage. He didn't hold back his anger while speaking to broadcasters during the mid-innings snap interview.

"Disappointed with the crowd, to be honest, that's not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either," Klaasen said.

"The wicket changed quickly in the middle. There was some spin and a decent amount of bounce, there were a few rippers (by Krunal - Markram and Phillips' wicket.) That broke the momentum," he added.

Amit Mishra who threw the ball in anger was also reprimanded.

"Lucknow Super Giants’ Amit Mishra has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct. Mishra admitted to a level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct which states the abuse of equipment during the match. Mishra accepted the sanction," IPL stated.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News