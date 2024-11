Spencer Johnson's career-best figures lead Australia to T20I series win against Pakistan at SCG

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I in Sydney on November 16, 2024

Australia pulled off an impressive comeback win in the second T20I against Pakistan in Sydney on Saturday. The fast bowler Spencer Johnson produced his career-best figures to help Australia register a 13-run win and a home series win.

Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthews Short gave Australia a stunning start in powerplay but the hosts were restricted to just 147 total after Haris Rauf's 4 for 22 spell. Pakistan seemed on track for a win with Usman Khans bringing his maiden T20I fifty but Spencer took 5 wickets for 26 to bowl out Mohammad Rizwan's side to 134.

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I Scorecard

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Australia Playing XI: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

More to follow...