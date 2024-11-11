South Africa women announce squads for white-ball series against England; Kapp-Khaka rested for T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Marizanne Kapp during the Women's T20 World Cup game in Dubai on October 17, 2024

South Africa women announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against England on Monday. Playing their first games since the heartbreaking T20 World Cup 2024 final loss, the star cricketers Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka have been rested for the three T20Is starting on November 24.

The Proteas women will be hosting England in three T20Is followed by three ODIs and one Test match at home in their last bilateral series of 2024. Following their World Cup final loss against New Zealand last month, Laura Wolvaard-led side has made multiple changes to both their ODI and T20I squads against the Three Lions.

"We would like to have the same approach that we did in the last T20 World Cup," the interim head coach Dillon du Preez said. "Although the next T20 World Cup is in two years' time, we would still like to grow as a team and continue to work on our T20 playing philosophy. We decided to give one or two players a chance in the T20I series to prove themselves and also to give us a chance to look at what stock we have available and what skill we need to work on."

South Africa Women T20I squad

Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe.

South Africa Women ODI squad

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon.

England women's tour of South Africa 2024