South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test Series: Schedule, squads, WTC points table update and all you need to know

Sri Lanka tour of South Africa is all set to get underway on November 27 (Wednesday) with both teams eyeing a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Both teams are in desperate need of winning both Test matches of the series which will like give them a realistic shot at making the summit clash in the third edition of WTC.

However, it won't be easy especially for Sri Lanka as they eye a historic series win like they did in the rainbow nation five years ago in 2019. Sri Lanka are at the third place with a PCT of 55.56 after playing nine matches in this cycle while South Africa are fifth with a PCT of 54.17 after 8 Test matches.

The Proteas, however, have a realistic chance of making the final for the first time in the Test Championship in history ever since its inception in 2019. If they win the four Test matches at home, two each against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, they will qualify for the final. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will host Australia for two Tests at home after this series and are in need to win at least three of them.

Ahead of the start of first Test, here is everything you need to know about the series:

Schedule

1st Test - November 27 to December 1 at Kingsmead, Durban from 1 PM IST

2nd Test - December 5 to December 9 at St George's Park, Gqeberha from 2 PM IST

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

Live Telecast and Streaming

Live telecast of this series will be available on Sports18 1 and HD channel while live streaming will be free on the Jio Cinema app and website.