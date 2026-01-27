South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live: When and where to watch SA vs WI T20I series on TV and streaming? South Africa and West Indies will face off in a three-match T20I series less than 48 hours after the SA20 final. The series serves as a World Cup warm-up, with South Africa aiming to build on past success and West Indies seeking to recapture former glory.

PAARL, South Africa:

Less than 48 hours after the conclusion of the SA20 final, seven players are set to return to international action as South Africa and West Indies prepare to clash in a T20 series. Originally scheduled for five matches, the series has been shortened to three games to avoid overlapping with preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Both sides arrive in the series with strong motivation. South Africa reached the final of the last T20 World Cup but fell short, losing to India by seven runs. West Indies, meanwhile, were eliminated in the Super Eights stage after a defeat to South Africa. For South Africa, the recent taste of international success comes from their World Test Championship triumph in June, while the West Indies aim to recreate the glory of their T20 World Cup victory from a decade ago.

While the series will serve as a warm-up for the global tournament, both teams are intent on securing victories. South Africa enters with a record of inconsistent performances in 2025, losing 12 of 18 matches and failing to win any of their five series. Player unavailability, whether due to injuries or commitments in other formats, contributed significantly to these results.

Even without several key players, including Miller, South Africa’s all-format coach Shukri Conrad will be focused on building momentum.

The three-match series offers a critical opportunity for both teams to refine their strategies and assess squad depth. Fans can expect competitive cricket as South Africa and West Indies look to establish early momentum before the T20 World Cup 2026.

Where to watch South Africa vs West Indies T20I series on TV?

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs West Indies series live on Star Sports network.

Where to watch South Africa vs West Indies T20I series online?

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs West Indies series on JioHotstar.

South Africa vs West Indies Squad

South Africa full squad: Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Rubin Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

West Indies full squad: Shai Hope (C and WK), Johnson Charles (WK), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph and Shamar Springer