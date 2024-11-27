Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live: When and where to watch SA vs SL 1st Test live on TV and streaming in India?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live: When and where to watch SA vs SL 1st Test live on TV and streaming in India?

Sri Lanka and South Africa, a series that from the outside might not look high-profile or asking to be watched but quietly has become a critical two-match assignment with the World Test Championship points at stake. South Africa start as favourites being the home team but Sri Lanka are in form.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2024 6:00 IST
South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test
Image Source : GETTY South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series starting November 27 in Durban

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has caught the cricketing world's attention. Obviously people in India and Australia are following it religiously, the fans, the experts, former cricketers from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, basically everyone is following it. If there's any room left, the upcoming England-New Zealand series has some interest. So how relevant would be the two-match assignment between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be featuring two teams who generally operate under the radar? Well, for one, both teams are in contention for a spot in the World Test Championship final, and with an even better chance than India and New Zealand.

Secondly, both teams are in form having won their respective three Tests and look good to challenge India, Australia and New Zealand for the spot in the final. South Africa will be raring to go after an inspired couple of weeks in Bangladesh, with batters, spinners and pacers everyone making a mark and since that comprehensive performance came away from home, it will boost the Proteas' confidence even further ahead of four home Tests.

Skipper Temba Bavuma returns after recovering from hand injury. South Africa have already announced their playing XI and not just Bavuma, Jansen and Gerald Coetzee too returned to the Proteas' line-up as the hosts go all-in for that elusive WTC final spot.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have been in some form across formats since Sanath Jayasuriya took over. A Test win in England followed by a 2-0 win against New Zealand may just have increased the expectations from this playing group led by Dhananjaya de Silva. How this team responds under pressure in one of the toughest places to tour for any Test team will be an interesting challenge for Sri Lanka to overcome in order to push for that spot.

When and where to watch SA vs SL Test series live on TV and OTT in India?

The two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka will kick off on Wednesday, November 27 at 1 PM IST every day till Sunday, December 1, with the remaining game scheduled for December 5-9 in Gqeberha. The SA vs SL Test series will be live broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels and all three matches can be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Stories
Rahul Dravid opens up on rationale behind picking 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at IPL 2025 mega a

Rahul Dravid opens up on rationale behind picking 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at IPL 2025 mega a

Sri Lanka A's tour of Pakistan put on hold after political protests in Islamabad

Sri Lanka A's tour of Pakistan put on hold after political protests in Islamabad

Meet CSK's new recruit Gurjapneet Singh, fast bowler who dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara on duck in Ranj

Meet CSK's new recruit Gurjapneet Singh, fast bowler who dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara on duck in Ranj

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement