South Africa vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch SA vs PAK Test series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa will take on Pakistan in a two-match Test series starting in Centurion on Thursday, December 26

Pakistan may have had the upper hand in the ODIs, winning the series 3-0, South Africa wouldn't be too down on themselves on their Test prospects ahead of the two-match series set to commence with the Boxing Day clash in Centurion on Thursday. The Proteas have been in form, winning the last five consecutive matches in the format, are close to nailing down that spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final but that is one aspect which the South Africans haven't been good at, playing pressure well.

Since one win in the two games should be enough for South Africa to qualify for the WTC final, the hosts will be aware that they can't go into the assignment thinking about that. The Proteas have been top-notch so far in the last few months, winning in the Caribbean, in Bangladesh and hammering Sri Lanka at home but with Pakistan coming off a series win against England at home, the giant-killers can't be taken lightly.

Every time Pakistan are not rated enough, they have a habit of pouncing on their opponents. Having been on the receiving end quite a few times in ICC events, South Africa will be keen to avoid that. The Proteas will hand a debut to pace-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch while going in with a four-pronged pace attack for the clash as the Centurion pitch is not expected to take much turn.

When and where to watch SA vs PAK Test series on TV and OTT in India?

The two-match Test series between South Africa and Pakistan starting in Centurion will kick off on Thursday, December 26 at 1:30 PM IST with the Boxing Day clash running everyday till Monday, December 30. The series decider in Cape Town takes place from January 3-7, 2025 with the match having a 2 PM IST start. The SA vs PAK Test series will have a live broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels on TV in India with the live streaming being available on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vice-capt), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha