South Africa vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch SA vs PAK T20I series on TV and streaming? Babar Azam has been brought into the T20I side after last playing the format in December 2024. While Babar is back for Pakistan, Quinton de Kock has recently returned to international cricket, having played a one-off T20I against Namibia.

New Delhi:

South Africa and Pakistan are all set to face each other in a three-match T20I series starting from October 28 in Rawalpindi as the two teams prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Proteas will be missing some key faces in the squad with the likes of Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, and Keshav Maharaj rested, while David Miller pulled out of the series due to injury.

South Africa's bowling front is also a blend of experience and inexperience, with Gerald Coetzee out with injury. Lungi Ngidi leads the pace attack that also features Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Ottneil Baartman, Lizaad Williams and Andile Simelane.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have gone back to their core players with Babar Azam and Naseem Shah making a return with Shaheen Shah Afridi also present in the squad. Haris Rauf has been dropped from the team that will be led by Salman Ali Agha, while four players who played in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India have also been dropped.

Eyes will also be on Quinton de Kock, who is back from the T20I exile and the ODI retirement, having featured in a one-off T20I against Namibia earlier in the month, when he scored just one.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the T20I series between the two teams.

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series begin?

The Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series will begin on Tuesday, October 28.

At what time does the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series begin?

The Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series will begin with the first T20I on Tuesday at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series being played?

The first match of the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series will be played in Rawalpindi, followed by the next two games in Lahore..

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series on TV in India?

The live telecast for the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series will not be available in India.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series online in India?

The live streaming for the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series will be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan(w), Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane