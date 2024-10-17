South Africa stomp over defending champions Australia to book second consecutive T20 World Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : AP South African players celebrating against Australia in Dubai on October 17, 2024

South Africa women stunned the reigning champions Australia to become the first team to reach the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. The Proteas were on the verge of early elimination two days ago but an excellent all-round performance helped them enter their second consecutive T20 World Cup final.

After winning the toss, Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp shone with a ball to restrict the Alyssa Healy-less Australian side to a 134 for 5 total and then Anneke Bosch played the biggest knock of her career by smashing a match-winning 74* off 48 balls to power the Proteas Women to statement 8-wicket win.

Anneke Bosch emerged as the best player at Dubai International Cricket Ground as she dominated the six-time champions with a memorable knock. Bosch and Wolvaardt added 96 runs for the second wicket to help South Africa register an easy chase with 16 balls remaining.

South African women also registered their maiden win over Australia in their eighth T20 World Cup meeting and overall only second T20I win. The Proteas suffered a heartbreak in the 2023 T20 World Cup final against Australia but they avenged that loss with a memorable win.

Meanwhile, Australia witnessed their historic 15-match winning run in the tournament history broken today. They had reached the finals of the last seven editions, winning a staggering six times, but looked toothless against impressive Proteas in the first semi-final.

Laura Wolvaardt's side will face the winner between West Indies and New Zealand in the final in Dubai on October 20.

Australia Women Playing XI: Grace Harris, Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.