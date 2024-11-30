Saturday, November 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Former South Africa speedster arrested and charged with corruption

Former South Africa speedster arrested and charged with corruption

Left-handed batter Gulam Bodi, who was one of the seven players banned by Cricket South Africa (CSA) for their involvement in match-fixing attempts, has already served his time in prison.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Nov 30, 2024 10:34 IST, Updated : Nov 30, 2024 10:34 IST
Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Morne Morkel.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Morne Morkel.

Former South Africa fast bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe, wicketkeeper-batter Thami Tsolekile and Titans medium pacer Ethy Mbhalati have been arrested and charged with five counts of corruption.

The trio has been charged under Section 15 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Notably, Section 15 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, deals with corrupt activities relating to sporting events.

The three players are among the seven who were banned by Cricket South Africa (CSA) for bringing the game into disrepute. Notably, CSA had imposed a ban on them for their involvement in attempts to fix games during the 2015-16 season of the Ram Slam Challenge - CSA's premier domestic T20 competition of that time. The cases against the trio have been postponed until February 2025.

Left-handed batter, Gulam Bodi was the first one of the seven players to serve time in prison whereas Jean Symes and Pumi Matshikwe were handed suspended sentences for pleading guilty. Former South Africa Test opener, Alviro Petersen was the seventh player but there are no details of any legal action against him.

The players involved have been charged based on the investigative report filed by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). The DPCI is a branch of the South African Police Service and deals with matters pertaining to organized crime.

"Corruption undermines the integrity of sport, and the Hawks are determined to safeguard the values of fairness and professionalism in all areas of society. We thank Cricket South Africa for their cooperation and commitment to addressing this scourge," Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, National Head of the DPCI, said in a statement issued on Friday, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Significantly, Tsotsobe represented South Africa across the formats. He played five Tests after making his red-ball debut against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad in June 2010.

Related Stories
WI vs BAN 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs Bangladesh match

WI vs BAN 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs Bangladesh match

IND vs PAK ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live score: Pakistan openers out in middle after opting to bat

IND vs PAK ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live score: Pakistan openers out in middle after opting to bat

Kane Williamson becomes first Kiwi to achieve rare Test record, joins Virat Kohli on elite list

Kane Williamson becomes first Kiwi to achieve rare Test record, joins Virat Kohli on elite list

The left-arm speedster claimed 94 wickets in 61 ODIs and 18 wickets in 23 T20Is for the Proteas. His last appearance for South Africa came against the Dutch during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2014.

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement