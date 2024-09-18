South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma ruled out of first ODI against Afghanistan, stand-in captain named

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa cricket team players.

South Africa will be missing the services of regular ODI captain Temba Bavuma for the first 50-over contest of the three-match series against Afghanistan, starting from September 19. The Proteas have named Aiden Markram as the stand-in captain of the team in the absence of Bavuma.

"Proteas One-Day International (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first ODI against Afghanistan on Wednesday, 18 September due to illness. Aiden Markram will be the stand-in captain," Cricket South Africa said in a post on social media platform X.

The upcoming three-match ODI series in UAE marks the first bilateral 50-over series between these two sides. The two teams have met each other in ICC events twice with the Proteas winning both matches.

The two teams previously met each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal, where South Africa emerged victorious and booked a place in the finals.

South Africa will be taking on Ireland in a two-match T20I and a three-match ODI series following their clash against the Afghanistan team. They would hope Bavuma to return soon as the team would be looking to prepare themselves for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

South Africa ODI squad against Afghanistan: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa schedule in UAE

18 September

Afghanistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

20 September

Afghanistan vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

22 September

Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

27 September 2024

Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 4:30 PM

29 September 2024

Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 4:30 PM

2 October 2024

Ireland vs South Africa, 1st ODI, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12:30 PM

4 October 2024

Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12:30 PM

7 October 2024

Ireland vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12:30 PM