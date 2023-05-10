South Africa qualify for ODI World Cup in India, after IRE vs BAN game gets washed out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa

South Africa have officially qualified for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India after the first One-Day International between Ireland and Bangladesh got washed out on May 9. Ireland had to win all their three ODIs to come on level terms with South Africa. But rain spoiled their dream of direct qualification and will now have to play the qualifiers to make it to the mega event later this year in India.

South Africa have become the 8th and last team to directly qualify for the World Cup and now the remaining two teams will be decided in the Qualifiers that are set to be played in Zimbabwe. The Proteas finished with 98 points with nine wins in 21 matches played since the 2019 World Cup ended. On the other hand, Ireland are currently at the 11th place with 73 points and even if they win the last two ODIs against Bangladesh, they will only reach 93 points.

Along with Ireland, two other prominent teams, Sri Lanka and West Indies, will have to play the qualifiers to make it to the World Cup in India that is scheduled to be played in October-November. The other teams to directly qualify for the mega event are - New Zealand, England, India, Bangladesh, Australia, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Teams that will play the qualifiers from June 18 to July 9 are - Zimbabwe (hosts), Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Nepal, Sri Lanka, USA, UAE, West Indies and Ireland. Only two teams among these will qualify for the World Cup in India.

