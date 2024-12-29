South Africa become first team to qualify for WTC 2025 final, beat Pakistan in opening Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP South African cricket team players.

South Africa have become the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship final after registering a thrilling win over Pakistan in the first Test of their two-match series. The Proteas chased down 148 in the final innings after being given a major scare by Pakistan in the opening Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday, December 29.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen put up a valiant unbeaten stand of 51 for the ninth wicket as they held their nerves to see off a strong Pakistan challenge and book their spot for the WTC final at Lord's next year.

Pakistan were bowled out for 237 on Day 3 of the clash and handed a below-par-looking target of 148 to the Proteas. The hosts were put in trouble at the end of the third day after the visitors sent them three down for 27. They began the day with Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma in the middle, needing another 121 runs with plenty of batting to come. However, after seeing off the first hour, the hosts witnessed a major collapse with Abbas picking up four of the five wickets to fall in the session.

However, the visitors sent shockwaves in the South African camp with some quick wickets in the opening session. The first session was full of drama with the match swinging around like a see-saw. Markram and Bavuma started well and saw over the first hour but Mohammad Abbas produced a breathtaking spell to derail the hosts.

He got four of the five wickets to fall in the first session and sent the Proteas into major trouble. Markram was cleaned-up on a ball that stayed low by Abbass, while Bavuma was caught-behind despite Ultra-edge having no spike when the ball passed the bat. He charged down the track and missed his straight drive as the ball hit his pockets but the Proteas didn't review.

Bavuma went back with his team being on 96/5, following which the hosts had a collapse with Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham and Corbin Bosch departing, leaving them on 99/8.