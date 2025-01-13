Monday, January 13, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. South Africa announce 15-member squad for Champions Trophy 2025, Temba Bavuma to lead

South Africa announce 15-member squad for Champions Trophy 2025, Temba Bavuma to lead

South Africa are part of Group B in the Champions Trophy alongside Afghanistan, Australia and England. They will start their campaign in the showpiece event against Afghanistan on February 21 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Here's their squad for the tournament:

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 13, 2025 12:45 IST, Updated : Jan 13, 2025 13:18 IST
Champions Trophy 2025
Image Source : GETTY South Africa cricket team

South Africa have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19. The Proteas will face Afghanistan in their opening game of the tournament on February 21 at the National Stadium in Karachi and have to face Australia and England in their other group games in Rawalpindi and Karachi respectively.

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi have returned after missing the entire home international season due to injuries. While Nortje was out with a broken toe, Ngidi had sustained a groin injury. Interestingly, 10 World Cup 2023 squad players that made it to the semis have been retained. On the other hand, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton will be playing in an ICC event for the first time.

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (C), Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Anrich Nortje

South Africa have been performing really well in the ICC events over the last couple of years. They made it to the semifinal of the World Cup 2023 and then were the runners-up in the T20 World Cup last year losing to India in the final. They have also qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) which will be played in June against Australia at Lord's. 

Related Stories
Shreyas Iyer to captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, vows to end team's long wait for maiden title

Shreyas Iyer to captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, vows to end team's long wait for maiden title

Australia announce Champions Trophy 2025 squad; Pat Cummins to lead, no Jake Fraser-McGurk

Australia announce Champions Trophy 2025 squad; Pat Cummins to lead, no Jake Fraser-McGurk

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan shatter T20 records on way to BPL history for Dhaka Capitals

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan shatter T20 records on way to BPL history for Dhaka Capitals

The Proteas are coming close to winning the ICC trophy and will be desperately hoping to do well in the Champions Trophy. They have top performing players in their line-up despite the fact that the team lost to Pakistan at home in the three-match ODI series recently.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement