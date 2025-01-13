South Africa announce 15-member squad for Champions Trophy 2025, Temba Bavuma to lead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa cricket team

South Africa have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19. The Proteas will face Afghanistan in their opening game of the tournament on February 21 at the National Stadium in Karachi and have to face Australia and England in their other group games in Rawalpindi and Karachi respectively.

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi have returned after missing the entire home international season due to injuries. While Nortje was out with a broken toe, Ngidi had sustained a groin injury. Interestingly, 10 World Cup 2023 squad players that made it to the semis have been retained. On the other hand, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton will be playing in an ICC event for the first time.

South Africa have been performing really well in the ICC events over the last couple of years. They made it to the semifinal of the World Cup 2023 and then were the runners-up in the T20 World Cup last year losing to India in the final. They have also qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) which will be played in June against Australia at Lord's.

The Proteas are coming close to winning the ICC trophy and will be desperately hoping to do well in the Champions Trophy. They have top performing players in their line-up despite the fact that the team lost to Pakistan at home in the three-match ODI series recently.