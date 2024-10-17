Sourav Ganguly to spearhead WPL team next two seasons as Delhi Capitals announce management changes

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal during the IPL 2024 game in New Delhi on May 7, 2024

Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the Director of Cricket at JSW Sports and will spearhead the Delhi Capitals' WPL team for the next two seasons. The former Indian cricketer Venugopal Rao replaced Ganguly as the new IPL Director of Cricket at the Capitals on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals, co-owned by the GMR Group and JSW Sports, officially announced a new head coach Hemang Badani as a successor of Ricky Ponting. According to the ESPNCricinfo report, the GMR Group will oversee the operations of the IPL team for the next two years while JSW Sports will spearhead the operations of the WPL team with Ganguly.

It is unclear whether Ganguly will play any crucial part in the team's strategy for the IPL 2025 auction. Co-owner Parth Jindal revealed that the JSW Group will benefit from the former Indian captain's guidance and wisdom.

“Dada has always had a special place at JSW Sports. For us, he is family first and then the cricketing icon that he is," Parth Jindal said in the official press release. "I’ve said this in the past and it stands true even today – he is one of the sharpest brains in cricket and we will always stand to benefit from his guidance and wisdom of the sport. I am both humbled and delighted that Dada will now head all things cricket for JSW Sports in his role as Director.”

Ganguly also expressed his pleasure and added that he is looking forward to sharing his experiences with all cricketing projects at JSW Sports.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing the JSW Group and the Jindal family personally and professionally which made this an easy decision," Sourav Ganguly said. "JSW Sports has been doing visionary work across the board, and I am pleased to be able to lend my experience to all its cricketing projects.”