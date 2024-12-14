Sophie Molineux ruled out as Australia prepare to fly to New Zealand for ODI tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sophie Molineux takes a selfie with the spectators.

Australia's woes are mounting ahead of their three-match tour of New Zealand as left-arm orthodox bowler Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the series with a knee injury.

The reigning ODI world champions are already sweating over the fitness of their designated captain and wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy. Healy was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India at home with a knee injury she picked up while playing for Sydney Sixers in the 10th edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Molineux, 26, missed a few games in WBBL 10 for Melbourne Renegades to manage her joint pain. She played the last two ODIs against India but pulled up sore after Australia's 83-run win over the visitors in the final match of the series at the WACA in Perth.

She delivered six overs in the 2nd ODI at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane and finished with a wicket after conceding 44 runs. The stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath only made her bowl five overs as she went wicketless at 5.60 runs per over.

Fast-bowling allrounder Heather Graham has been recalled to the squad to replace Molineux. Graham had a decent WBBL season for Hobart Hurricanes. She claimed 13 wickets across 11 games and also scored 104 runs.

"Sophie Molineux has been withdrawn from the NZ Series due to knee soreness," Cricket Australia mentioned in a statement. "Heather Graham will join the squad in New Zealand on Tuesday, following Tasmania's Women's National Cricket League matches against New South Wales in Hobart."

The three-match ODI series between Australia and the White Ferns will begin at Basin Reserve in Wellington on December 19.

Australia's squad for the ODI series against New Zealand:

Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham