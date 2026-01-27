Sophie Devine spoils DC's party yet again as GG secure nail-biter in WPL 2026 Sophie Devine defended nine runs in the final over of the Gujarat Giants' reverse fixture against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026. The Capitals came ever so close but could not clear the line against the Giants.

Just like she did in their first meeting in WPL 2026, Gujarat Giants veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine denied Delhi Capitals a famous win yet again and this time at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, on Tuesday, January 27.

Devine was bestowed with the responsibility to bowl the all-important final over of the clash with nine to defend. Sneh Rana and Niki Prasad had put up a brilliant rearguard after the Capitals were in major trouble in their hunt of 175. However, Devine denied the Capitals yet again in a nerve-wracking final over of the match.

She conceded only four runs off the first four balls before dismissing Rana, caught at deep mid-wicket for 29 from 15 deliveries and then taking her team home with the wicket of Prasad on the final ball when four runs were needed as the DC batter's holed her stroke to Ash Gardner at long-on as GG won by three runs.

DC's chase go all awry

The Capitals' chase went awry when they lost wickets in a pack. Despite Shafali Verma departing in the third over with the team on 26, DC were not in major trouble until they lost half of their side for 85 and then went down to 100/6.

Prasad, Rana reinfuse hope

With DC staring down the barrel, Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana stood tall to give their team a glimmer of hope. They took on the Giants bowler, hitting Gardner for 10 runs in the 16th over and then smashing Devine for 23 in the 17th. With the equation down to 37 off 18 balls, Prasad and Rana accumulated 28 runs off the next two overs to leave nine off the final over.

However, the veteran Devine stood tall yet again and bowled a brilliant over to deny the Capitals their highest chase in the competition.

Devine denied DC earlier too

Devine had denied the Capitals a historic win previously, too. With the Capitals brilliantly positioned to chase 210 after an insane power-hitting from Laura Wolvaardt, Devine spoiled the party and defended seven off the final over. Had DC chased that down, it would have been the highest chase in the history of the WPL.