Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's rescue, helps CSK star by arranging oxygen cylinder

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepped forward once again to offer a helping hand. Sood on Thursday came to the rescue of Suresh Raina after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star asked UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help his 65-year-old COVID-19 positive aunt.

"Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age - 65 Hospitalised with Sever lung infection. Covid+ SPO2 without support 70 SPO2 with support 91 Kindly help with any leads @myogiadityanath," tweeted Raina.

"Send me the details bhai. Will get it delivered," tweeted Sood before confirming that help was on the way. "Oxygen cylinder reaching in 10 mins bhai," another tweet of the Bollywood actor read.

Sood and his team recently worked the entire night to provide oxygen to ARAK hospital in Bengaluru, where at least 22 lives were put at risk due to a shortage of oxygen cylinders.

Raina, a crucial part of the Chennai-based franchise, played seven matches in the yellow jersey before the IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed on Tuesday due to growing cases in its bio-bubble.

The left-hander had opted out of last year's IPL in the UAE citing personal reasons. In the now-suspended edition, Raina played seven matches for the MS Dhoni-led side where he scored 123 runs including one half-century.

Raina had announced his international retirement last year, minutes after Dhoni drew curtains on an incredible journey in world cricket. Sood had also posted about Raina, saying that the left-hander will always be the 'soul' of Indian cricket.

"Cricket will never be the same without my brother @sureshraina3 .. for me you were, you are and you will always be the soul of our Indian cricket team mere bhai," Sood had posted on Instagram.