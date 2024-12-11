Smriti Mandhana's century in vain as Australia clean sweep India women with huge win in 3rd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Australia women 3rd ODI in Perth on December 11, 2024

Australia women's cricket team continued their unparalleled dominance with another series win against India on Wednesday. Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner powered Australia to a dominant 83-run win in the third match to whitewash the poor Indian side 3-0 in Perth.

Sutherland smashed a brilliant 110 off 95 balls and Gardner-McGrath hit fifties each to help the hosts post 298 for 6 while batting first. Smriti Mandhana registered her 9th ODI century to keep India alive in the chase but Gardner claimed 5 wickets to bowl out the visiting side to 215 at WACA Ground.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI Scorecard

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu.

Australia Women Playing XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

More to follow...