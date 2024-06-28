Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma break Pakistan's World record in Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/SPORTZPICS Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma

South Africa Women's tour of India is certainly not going to plan. After losing the three-match ODI series 3-0, they haven't started as expected in the one-off Test match being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After losing the toss, the visitors needed early wickets. But India's opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana made hay of the best batting conditions available to create a world record.

Both the batters smashed their respective centuries to stitch not only India's highest ever partnership for any wicket, the duo now has the best opening partnership in Women's Test cricket. They broke 20-year-old world record of Pakistan Women when their opening duo of Kiran Baluch and Sajjida Shah had added 241 runs for the opening wicket back in 2004 in Karachi against West Indies Women.

Highest opening partnerships in Women's Test cricket history

Partners (Country) Runs Opposition Year Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (India) 292 South Africa 2024 Sajjida Shah, Kiran Baluch (Pakistan) 241 West Indies 2004 A Thompson, CMG Atkins (England) 200 India 1986

In fact, the Smriti-Shafali duo missed out on an all-time record of highest partnership for any wicket in Women's Test cricket history by just 18 runs. Australia's Lindsay Reeler and Denise Annetts had added 309 runs for the fourth wicket 37 years ago against England Women in Wetherby. Smriti and Shafali are now at the second position in this aspect having stitched 292 runs together in Chennai. Unfortunately, Smriti got out for 149 runs in search for quick runs and the partnership was broken only a few runs before the 309-run world record.

At the same time, they went past the Indian all-time record of highest partnership for any wicket. The duo of Punam Raut and Thirush Kamini had together scored 275 runs for the second wicket in 2014 in the Test played in Mysore.

Highest partnership for any wicket in Women's Test cricket history