SLK vs TKR, CPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Saint Lucia Kings will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders in their second home game of the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Kings are coming off a horror show against the Guyana Amazon Warriors having been bowled out for a paltry 100. The form of the top-order is a real concern for the Kings as even when they chased down 201 against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, they found themselves reeling at 20/4 and captain Faf du Plessis has to take charge and lead from the front.

Trinbago Knight Riders have their own reasons to worry. TKR suffered from the lack of partnerships in their last game as 176 wasn't a challenging total by any means, however, none of them were able to stay long enough and that helped Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to stay in the game and eventually win it. The over-dependence on Nicholas Pooran clearly reflected in that game and one of Shaqkere Parris or Keacy Carty will have to consistently come up with good scores for the Pollards and Russells to fire at the end.

The Kings, on the other hand, have to improve their bowling side of things. One Noor Ahmad can't do all of the things for them and the pace attack needs to step up.

My Dream11 team for CPL 2024 Match No 12, SLK vs TKR

Faf du Plessis, Andries Gous, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Noor Ahmad (vc), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein

Probable Playing XIs

Saint Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andries Gous, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Joshua Little, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil