SLK vs ABF, CPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Image Source : SAINT LUCIA KINGS Saint Lucia Kings will take on the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in their final home game in CPL 2024

Saint Lucia Kings will return to action for one last time at home in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Kings returned to the winning ways in their last game against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots after suffering two consecutive losses and would want to end their home leg in CPL 2024 on a high against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The Falcons haven't been at their best and have already lost five matches in the competition.

Brandon King has returned from his injury, however, the Falcons are missing that middle and lower-order push in the death overs with the bat and hence, have lacked those 15-20 runs in probably every single game. In the two games they won, their bowlers were able to restrict the opposition, otherwise, it has just been the same story for the Chris Green side.

The Kings got their top-order firing in the last game and would want to build on the same as the bowling apart from Noor Ahmad still remains a concern. However, if ever a fixture the Kings would have wanted after their last win would be this, an underconfident side on the verge of elimination and would hope to begin a winning streak on the way to the playoffs.

My Dream11 team for CPL 2024 Match No 17, SLK vs ABF

Faf du Plessis, Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Sam Billings, Tim Seifert, Roston Chase (vc), Noor Ahmad (c), Mohammad Amir, Matthew Forde, Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim

Probable Playing XIs

Saint Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis(c), Tim Seifert(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Sadrack Descarte, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Sam Billings(w), Fabian Allen, Chris Green(c), Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Kofi James, Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir