SL vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match in Pallekele

Sri Lanka have already sealed the three-match ODI series taking a 2-0 unassailable lead and would want a whitewash against the New Zealand. After a 3-0 Test series win in India, the younger crop hasn't been able to impress in the white-ball setup for the Kiwis.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2024 13:46 IST
Sri Lanka eye whitewash against New Zealand in the third
Image Source : AP Sri Lanka eye whitewash against New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Pallekele in Pallekele

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand for one final time in the ongoing ODI series on Tuesday, November 19. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and would want to whitewash the Kiwis in Pallekele in the finale. However, the focus has already shifted to the South Africa Test series for Sri Lanka with the World Test Championship points and a spot in the final at stake.

Hence, Sri Lanka have rested four of their crucial all-format stars in Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Asitha Fernando for the finale keeping in mind the South Africa Tests with the likes of Eshan Malinga, Lahiru Udara and Nuwanidu Fernando replacing them in the squad. New Zealand did well in the second ODI but failed to land the killer blow as Sri Lanka prevailed in the rain-affected thriller.

However, the Kiwis have a chance to avoid the series whitewash with Sri Lanka bringing in a couple of inexperienced players in the squad. New Zealand need their top order to put their hand up as the bowlers did well in the rain-hit second ODI but the batters failed to post a defendable score. It has been a memorable tour of Asia for New Zealand, that hasn't gone well of late after the India series win but the visitors will be keen to end it on a high.

My Dream11 team for SL vs NZ 3rd ODI

Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mitch Hay, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana (vc), Jacob Duffy, Dilshan Madushanka

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara(w), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitch Hay(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

