SL vs NZ 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match in Galle

Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series in Galle, starting Wednesday, September 18. Sri Lanka, even though lost the series, had their moments during three Test matches in England and even won the third and final game at the Oval, which was only their fourth victory in the format in the country. A spirited Sri Lankan side rose a couple of spots to fifth place in the World Test Championship points table and will be keen to continue with the momentum.

New Zealand, on the other hand, lack match practice given what happened last week in Greater Noida. The one-off Test against Afghanistan would have been a great precursor for the long Test season in Asia for the Kiwis, however, with the rain washing out all five days, the visitors would be feeling a bit underdone against a strong Sri Lankan side, especially at home.

New Zealand though too have a solid side at their disposal for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka but their overseas record has been nothing to write home about. The Kiwis are the only side not to win an overseas Test series in the World Test Championship history and would want to change that in at least one of the two upcoming assignments against Sri Lanka and India.

My Dream11 team for SL vs NZ 1st Test

Tom Latham, Pathum Nissanka, Ajaz Patel, Kane Williamson, Kamindu Mendis, Daryl Mitchell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Prabath Jayasuriya (c), Glenn Phillips (vc), Matt Henry, Asitha Fernando

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando

New Zealand (probable): Devon Conway, Tom Latham (w), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young/Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra/Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry