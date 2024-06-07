SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Match 15

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka during the SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on June 3, 2024

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Sri Lanka will target a return to winning ways when they meet their bitter rivals Bangladesh in the 15th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Dallas on Friday, June 7. Sri Lanka suffered a huge loss in their opening game and will feel the pressure of early elimination going into this game.

Sri Lanka were bowled out to 77 by South Africa in their tournament campaign opener after a poor batting display in New York. Bowlers were impressive while defending the low total but the Island nation need to bring their best for the Bangladesh game.

On the other hand, Najmul Shanto's Bangladesh will begin their T20 World Cup campaign and will target a positive start. Bangladesh suffered a big loss to India in their only warm-up game and have won just once in the last five T20I encounters against Sri Lanka.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 15

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Date & Time: Friday, June 7 at 07:30 PM Local Time (6:00 AM IST on Saturday, June 8)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Mahmudullah, Najmul Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

SL vs BAN Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan spinner has remarkably transformed himself into an all-rounder with a string of impressive knocks with a bat. Hasaranga ranks second in the ICC T20I all-rounders standings and was the leading wicket-taker in the last two T20 World Cup editions in 2021 and 2022.

Matheesha Pathirana: The young speedster returned from injury and bowled an impressive greedy spell against South Africa in the last match. Pathirana enjoyed a sensational spell in the IPL 2024 with 13 wickets in just six innings and will be a safe captaincy choice if Sri Lanka bowl first against Bangladesh in the upcoming match.

SL vs BAN probable playing XIs:

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera.

Bangladesh playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman.