Siraj and Labuschagne in heated exchange after Australian batter interrupts Indian bowler's run | WATCH

Australia dominated an eventful Day 1 of the second Test match against India in Adelaide on Friday. The hosts emerged superior in all departments to take early control of the game and to boost their hopes to level the five-match Test series.

Mitchell Starc stole the limelight with 6 wickets to bowl out India to 180 and then Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne took Australia's total to 86 for 1 at the end of Day 1.

In the closing stages at the Adelaide Oval, Labuschagne and McSweeney displayed courageous cricket to frustrate Indian bowlers. Labuschagne also triggered Mohammed Siraj's nerves by stopping the Indian bowler during his run which clearly showed the frustrating Indian side in the third session.

Ground staff was carrying some object (beer snake) through the sight screen behind the bowler's back when Siraj started his run with Labuschagne on the strike. Labuschagne signalled Siraj to stop his run to which the Indian bowlers, unknowingly, threw the ball at the stumps angrily and also lashed at the Australian batter with some world.

Siraj clearly had no idea about the sight screen issue behind his back and was frustrated due to the lack of wickets despite bowling 10 overs on Day 1. Labuschagne didn't engage the Indian fast bowler and just smiled back to diffuse the rising tensions at the Adelaide Oval.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja early in the innings but Labuschagne and McSweeney stood strong against India's pace attack for the rest of the evening. McSweeney top-scored with an unbeaten 38 runs off 97 balls and Labuschagne added 20* off 67 balls to help Australia post 86 for 1 on Day 1.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.