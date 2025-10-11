Shubman Gill surpasses Joe Root in elite record list with century against West Indies in New Delhi Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 129 vs West Indies in New Delhi, surpassing Joe Root for most international tons in 2025 with seven. India posted 518/5 before reducing WI to 107/4, putting them on course for a possible innings victory.

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill delivered a stunning performance in the second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi, scoring an unbeaten 129 as India declared their first innings at 518/5. The 29-year-old, who recently took over as Test skipper, continues to shine in red-ball cricket, leading by example with the bat.

Gill’s form has been exceptional throughout the year. He impressed during the gruelling five-match Test series earlier in the year, amassing 752 runs, the second-highest tally ever by an Indian in a single series. He has carried that momentum into the West Indies series, notching up his 10th Test century on Day 2 of the second match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

With this latest hundred, Gill has now surpassed Joe Root for the most international centuries in 2025. The Punjab batter has struck seven centuries in 29 innings this year, out of which five were scored in Tests and two in limited-overs formats. Root, meanwhile, has six tons from 22 innings but will have further chances to close the gap during the upcoming New Zealand series and the Ashes. Gill is also set for more action, with an upcoming white-ball tour of Australia followed by a home series against South Africa.

Most centuries in 2025

Players Centuries in 2025 Shubman Gill 07 Joe Root 06 Pathum Nissanka 04

West Indies in trouble

India had it relatively easy with the bat in the first innings. Jaiswal departed early on Day 2, scoring 175 and following which, Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel showed intent, but both cricketers missed out on their half-century. Nitish departed for 43, while Jurel made 44. Nevertheless, India posted a comfortable total on the board, which could be enough for them to register an innings win.

The visitors had lost opener John Campbell early, who made 10 runs. Following which, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, stitching a partnership of 56 runs. After Chanderpaul and Athanaze departed for 34 and 41 runs respectively, things changed rapidly. West Indies were reduced to 107/4 and they will now feel the pressure of not being bundled out.