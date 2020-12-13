Australia vs India: Shubman Gill should play at no.6 in first Test, says Ajit Agarkar

Image Source : BCCI Shubman Gill in action against Australia A in Sydney on Saturday.

Shubman Gill’s spectacular performance in the recently-concluded warm-up game against Australia A has impressed many; subsequently leading for calls to play him as an opener ahead of Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul in the line-up for the opening day/night Test in Adelaide Oval from December 17.

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar felt that with Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihar and Cheteshwar PUjara keeping their places in the upper middle-order meant Shubman Gill can further strengthening the batting order.

“Everyone seems to be an opener at the moment in this squad, isn’t it? Because Vihari and Rahane are obviously going to be playing in the middle order with Pujara. So those are three spots that you would believe are occupied. My pick would be Shubman Gill [at 6]. I think a lot of people have picked him as an opener,” Agarkar said on a TV show.

Agarkar acknowledged that 21-year-old Punjab batsman has been successful in opening role in Ranji cricket but added that he is better suited in lower middle-order while preferring him over Rahul for the slot.

“Yes, he opened in First-Class cricket for a season or a little bit more, has a good record. But I still feel that his best position might be somewhere in the middle at least in Test cricket, because I don’t see any better options at this point. People could point out to KL Rahul and his white ball form but if I had to pick, I’ll go with Shubman Gill,” Agarkar said.