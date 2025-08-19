Shubman Gill, Bumrah IN; 5 players dropped: Complete list of changes in India's T20 squad for Asia Cup The BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the Asia Cup, while dropping a few surprises. Shubman Gill, the Test captain, was named the vice-captain of the T20 side, while Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal were not picked despite scoring 604 and 559 runs respectively.

Changes in India's T20 squad since the England series

IN: Gill and Bumrah were the obvious big names to return for India, who haven't played a T20I for India for more than a year. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma returned for the first time since the South Africa series last year, on the back of a sensational season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL. Jitesh replaced Dhruv Jurel as the backup wicketkeeper in the squad. Shivam Dube also returned to the side, replacing injured Nitish Kumar Reddy, while Kuldeep Yadav, who was recovering from an injury, made a comeback too.

OUT: Mohammed Shami was the big name missing, and it seems he has dropped out of contention across all formats. Reddy missed out to Shivam Dube, while Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar both missed out to Kuldeep, who was always going to return to the side when fully fit. Jurel was the fifth and final omission from the squad that played against England, even though the wicketkeeper-batter has found a place in the standbys.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal