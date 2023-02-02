Shubman Gill creates three massive records following 100 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been spitting fire in 2023. Right from the ODI series against New Zealand, Gill has been making all the right kinds of noises and has been making runs like there's no tomorrow. In the 3rd and final T20I against New Zealand, Gill again proved why he is the future of Indian cricket as he scored a magnificent 100.

Highest Score By Indian in T20Is

Shubman Gill made the highest score by an Indian player in the shortest format of the game. He scored an unbeaten 126 in this innings facing 63 balls. He broke Virat Kohli's record of an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup 2022.

100 in Every Format

Gill has now become the 5th batsman from India to score a century in every format. Before Gill, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina have scored centuries in all three formats for India. Gill scored his first century against Bangladesh last year.

7th Indian To Hit 100 in T20Is

Not only this, Gill has now become the 7th Indian batsman to score a century in the T20 format. Before Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Suresh Raina have scored centuries in the T20 format for India.

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I - Match Report

India registered their biggest win ever in the T20Is on Wednesday as they thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs. India's star batter Shubman Gill played a beautiful knock as he hit his maiden ton in the shortest format to power India to a huge total of 234/4 against the Kiwis in the final game of the three-match series. Interestingly, Gill registered the highest individual score by an Indian in the T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gill continued his excellent performance and demonstrated his wide range of shots by hitting New Zealand's bowlers to score 126 not out off just 63 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and seven sixes.

The start of the game was not ideal for India after they decided to bat first. Mitchell Santner made a wise decision by giving Michael Bracewell the second over and the off-spinner rewarded his captain's trust by removing an underperforming Ishan Kishan, who was declared out on the second ball of the over.

Gill hit two boundaries off Lockie Ferguson in the next over. He was at his best, displaying his pick-up shots, drives, and pulls, continuing his attack. Gill hit Blair Tickner for three fours in the fifth over as India reached 44/1.

Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22) struck Ferguson for a boundary and a six in consecutive balls to keep up the pace. Tripathi then pulled Santner over short-fine leg and lofted the left-arm spinner for a straight six. He showcased his attacking skills by hitting Ish Sodhi for his third six of the innings, but lost his wicket in the next ball after trying for one too many and being caught at deep square leg by Ferguson.

Gill reached his first T20I 50 off 35 balls with a single off Santner. While Gill held one end, Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 13) showed flashes of his skill but was caught by Ferguson at mid-off after mistiming his shot. Gill brought up his 100 with a four over the mid-off fielder off the bowling of Ferguson in the first ball of the 18th over. He then hit Ferguson over mid-wicket for a massive six in the next ball.

Hardik Pandya (30 off 17) also went on a rampage, but Gill stole the show with his continued attacking shots after reaching 100, easily finding boundaries against a powerless New Zealand attack.

New Zealand never got going in the huge chase as Indian bowlers were lethal and bundled up the visitors for a mere 66 in 12.1 overs. This was the third lowest score for the Kiwis in the T20Is. Skipper Hardik Pandya led the bowling department with figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2/9), Shivam Mavi (2/12) and Arshdeep Singh (2/16) scalped two wickets each.

New Zealand lost Finn Allen in the fifth ball of the opening over bowled by Pandya, caught by Suryakumar Yadav. They continued to lose wickets as Mark Champman got a faint inside edge which went straight to Ishan Kishan off Arshdeep's last delivery of the over. Wickets kept on falling with Glenn Phillips becoming the next victim.

Down at 13/4 after three overs, it was all but over for New Zealand. The situation became even worst for New Zealand when Michael Bracewell was cleaned up up by a fast delivery from Umran Malik.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner (13) and Daryl Mitchell (35) then added 32 runs for the sixth wicket before Shivam Mavi dismissed the former, caught by Suryakumar at deep midwicket fence as the left-hander tried to heave a short ball. Mavi struck again a ball later, removing Ish Sodhi (0) caught by Tripathi at backward point as New Zealand slumped to 53 for seven in nine overs. Thereafter, it was just a formality for India and the hosts clinched series win 2-1 in style.

