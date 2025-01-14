Shubman Gill confirms his availability for Punjab's next Ranji Trophy match after sub-par BGT outing

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill.

After an underwhelming performance in the Board-Gavaskar series, Shubman Gill is in line for domestic red-ball exposure as he has confirmed his availability in the next Ranji Trophy match for Punjab.

Gill, who last played the Ranji Trophy in 2022, will be available for selection in Punjab's clash against Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium starting on January 23. The star top-order batter didn't had a great outing in Australia in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series.

Gill made 93 runs in the three Test matches he played in Australia at an average of 18.60. He had a few starts but could not convert them to a noteworthy score with 31 being his top score of the series.

Gill does not boast a strong record outside Asia, and with India's next series coming in England later in June this year, the right-handed batter will be itching to get runs under his belt to dismiss any doubts about his place in the Indian Test team.

In 18 innings outside Asia since 2021, the 25-year-old has made only 300 runs at an average of 17.64 with 36 being his highest.

Recently, the Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir also emphasized the need for Indian players to play domestic cricket whenever they are free and it seems that Gill is following the advice.

"I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game. If they're available and they have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. As simple as it can get," Gambhir had said after India's 1-3 loss in the BGT.

"If you don't give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players what you want in Test cricket," he had added.

Punjab are hanging by a thin thread for a place in the knockouts. They have only one win in five matches and are fifth in Group A.