Shubman Gill becomes first Indian cricketer to achieve rare feat in international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has made history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to score a century in all three formats - Tests, ODIs, and T20Is - at the same venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium. This impressive feat was achieved after he scored 128 runs in a Test match against Australia in 2023, 126 runs in a T20I against New Zealand in 2023, and now, a century against England at the same stadium.

The 25-year-old became only the third player in history to achieve this feat. Former South Africa interantional Faf du Plessis has the same record at Wanderers in Johannesburg while David Warner has the same feat at Adelaide Oval. Pakistan’s Babar Azam has a century in all three formats at the National Stadium in Karachi while Quinton de Kock did it in Centurion.

Players Venues Faf du Plessis Wanderers, Centurion David Warner Adelaide Oval Babar Azam National Stadium, Karachi Quinton de Kock Supersport Park, Centurion Shubman Gill Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gill scored 112 against England in third ODI

Gill’s form will boost India’s chances in the upcoming Champions Trophy, slated to begin on February 19. He hit a half-century each in the first two ODIs of the series and bettered that with a ton in Ahmedabad. Captain Rohit Sharma departed for one run, which put pressure on the youngster but he dealt with that well and stitched an excellent 116-run partnership with Virat Kohli.

The star India batter departed for 52 runs and after that, Gill and Shreyas Iyer built a 104-run partnership. Iyer made 78 runs off 64 deliveries while Gill departed scoring 112 runs. The trio meanwhile proved extremely effective as India posted 356 runs on board in the first innings. Adil Rashid was the star bowler for England, clinching four wickets for 64 runs in ten overs.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul played an important knock of 40 runs as he will play a key role for the national team in the marquee tournament. Rishabh Pant is the only cricketer who didn’t feature at all in the three-match series.