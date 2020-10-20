IPL 2020: DC opt to bat first vs KXIP; Rishabh Pant back in line-up

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of KXIP skipper KL Rahul (centre) with Delhi Capitals counterpart Shreyas Iyer (far left).

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has opted to bat first after winning the toss against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in Match 38 of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, Iyer revealed there are three changes in the line-up with the big news of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant coming back in the line-up after an injury lay-off while Shimron Hetmyer finds a place in the XI as well. Also, Aussie all-rounder Daniel Sams makes his debut for the capital side in IPL.

"We'll bat first. We have had a lot of success doing that. Need to maximise our powerplay and get to a good total. We had a dramatic game in our last encounter against them (KXIP), and they are also coming off a game with two Super Overs. We need to stick to our routines and come out all guns blazing. Players are returning from injuries. Three changes: Pant, Hetmyer and Sams come in," Iyer said.

KXIP skipper, on the other hand, said it was a good toss to lose as he wanted to bowl first on this wicket and reveals all-rounder Jimmy Nisham walks into the line up at the cost of Chris Jordan.

"I would have wanted to bowl first. Mostly because we've done that in the last two games. The effort and character that the boys have shown in the nine games has been really great. We just did more of that in the last game and getting those two points was important. One change - Neesham comes in for Jordan," he said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage