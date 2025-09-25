Shreyas Iyer announced captain for Australia A series; Rajat Patidar to lead Rest of India in Irani Cup Shreyas Iyer replaces Rajat Patidar as India A captain for the white-ball series against Australia A after opting out of red-ball cricket. Patidar will now lead the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup clash against Vidarbha from October 1.

Mumbai:

India A have made some adjustments to their white-ball squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia A. Shreyas Iyer, who was not originally included, has now been appointed as captain. Initially considered for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, Iyer chose to take a break from red-ball cricket, leading to his selection as captain for the A team’s limited-overs series.

Rajat Patidar, who was initially named captain of India A, has been reassigned as captain of the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup. Patidar will lead the Rest of India team as they face Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha, starting October 1.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran has led the Rest of India and India A squads for the last few years, but Patidar seems to have taken over the role. The Madhya Pradesh cricketer is also in the fray for the Test squad.

Abhishek Sharma announced for Australia A series

Abhishek Sharma, who has been tremendous in T20I cricket, has been announced for the series against Australia A. He has been named in the second and third List A games.

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Verma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

Rest of India squad (Irani Cup): Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain

