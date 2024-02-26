'We've got a chance to be heroes' - Shoaib Bashir opens up on prospect of spoiling India's chase in Ranchi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shoaib Bashir.

England's young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is confident of derailing India's run chase on day four of the ongoing 4th Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Bashir, who bagged a five-for (5/119) in the first innings and played a major role in ensuring a 46-run lead for the tourists, recognises that the English spinners face a daunting task at hand but is hopeful of skittling the hosts.

"Ten opportunities to take ten wickets, and on that wicket anything is possible," Bashir told TNT.

"Me and Tommy are really excited for the challenge. We saw how Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja bowled on that wicket and we take huge confidence from that. I used to watch these guys when I was a bit younger and they're world-class spinners. We know us two lads are up against a world-class attack but we've got a chance to be heroes," he added.

Bashir was pretty emotional after bagging his maiden five-wicket haul in the red-ball format and dedicated it to his two late granddads who were die-hard fans of the longest format of the game.

"I just want to dedicate this to my two late granddads who passed away a year and a bit ago. They used to watch Test cricket all the time on TV, sitting in front of the TV on the couch. And their wish was to watch me play, and that didn't happen. So yeah, it was quite emotional, but I'm grateful," he mentioned.

The 20-year-old offie is fairly excited to be a part of the English Test squad and acknowledged the efforts of skipper Ben Stokes and company in making the youngsters feel welcomed and that they belong to the level.

"I used to see these guys when I was a little kid. So to be in that dressing room, they give you so much confidence. Stokesy (Ben Stokes) and the lads are brilliant, even if that's to go out to bat as well. It just gets the best out of you, and it's just a wonderful group to be a part of," he concluded.