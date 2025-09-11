Shivam Dube credits India coach after spectacular show in Asia Cup clash against UAE Shivam Dube, despite limited bowling opportunities in IPL and international cricket, remains ready to contribute. Encouraged by coach Morne Morkel, he impressed with three wickets against UAE in India's Asia Cup opener in Dubai.

Dubai:

Shivam Dube’s journey as an all-rounder in Indian cricket has been marked by limited bowling opportunities. However, he has an unwavering readiness to contribute whenever called upon. Over the past three IPL seasons, the Chennai Super Kings’ medium-pacer has bowled a mere three overs, a consequence of the Impact Player rule and team strategies that rarely saw him in the bowling attack.

Even during India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in West Indies and USA, Dube’s bowling was utilised sparingly, delivering just six balls. Such minimal use could easily discourage any player, but Dube has refused to let this dim his secondary skill.

His patience paid off during India’s recent Asia Cup match against the United Arab Emirates. In a game that India dominated easily, Dube showcased his bowling prowess by taking three wickets in just two overs, a personal moment of gratification for the 32-year-old all-rounder from Mumbai.

Have always prepared for four overs: Dube

Speaking after the match, Dube emphasised his constant preparation and credited bowling coach Morne Morkel for his significant guidance in his improvement as a bowler.

“Definitely, today’s start was very important. I have always prepared for four overs as an all-rounder. Whenever I get an opportunity to bowl three-four overs, I am ready for it,” Dube told reporters. “When I came for the England series (in January), he told me a few things. He suggested that I bowl more outside (off-stump) and told me a couple of things related to the slower ball. He also said a few things about my run-up. Because of those two-three things, my bowling is getting better. My pace is also improving,” he added.

Beyond his bowling, Dube’s value to the Indian team lies in the balance he provides. His presence strengthens the middle order, adding depth to the batting lineup, while also offering India six viable bowling options. This is particularly significant following the retirement of Ravindra Jadeja from T20Is, leaving a gap that players like Dube and Axar Patel are helping to fill.