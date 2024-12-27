Friday, December 27, 2024
     
Shikha Pandey, out-of-favour India pacer, records unique feat with Super Smash debut for Canterbury Magicians

Shikha Pandey enjoyed an impressive WBBL 2024 season. The right-arm pacer bagged 12 wickets in as many games while playing for Brisbane Heat at an economy rate of 6.90. She bowled a total of 42 overs in the season.

Published : Dec 27, 2024
Shikha Pandey celebrates a wicket with her teammates.
Shikha Pandey celebrates a wicket with her teammates.

Shikha Pandey has become the first Indian to play in the Women's Super Smash - New Zealand's premier T20 competition. Shikha has signed up with Canterbury Magicians and is playing her first game of the season as her team is taking on Otago at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

The out-of-favour India pacer would love to have another impressive outing after her recent success with Brisbane Heat in the 10th edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The 35-year-old bagged 12 wickets in as many games and saw Heat finish as the runners-up in the season after losing the summit clash to Melbourne Renegades in a rain-affected contest.

Pandey was the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Heat in the competition alongside Lucy Hamilton, Grace Parsons, and Nicola Hancock.

The Telangana-born last played for India in one of the semis of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town against Australia. She made her T20I debut against Bangladesh in Cox's Bazar on March 9 during an ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2014 match. She has played 62 T20Is for the Women in Blue and claimed 43 wickets at an average of 26.16 and an economy rate of 6.49.

Pandey has also played 55 ODIs for India and snared 75 wickets at an average of 21.92 and an economy rate of 3.99 with the help of two four-wicket hauls. She made her ODI debut against England in Scarborough on August 21, 2014. Her last ODI appearance also came against England on July 3, 2021.

She has also played three Tests for India and picked up four wickets. Her Test debut came against England in August 2014 and played her last red-ball game against England in June 2021. It seems that the Indian team has moved on from Pandey as they are now giving opportunities to youngsters like Titas Sadhu and Saima Thakor.

