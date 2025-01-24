Shardul Thakur slams century to save Mumbai again in Ranji trophy clash against J&K

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI DOMESTIC/X Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian.

Nearly 24 hours after he saved Mumbai's star-studded struggling batting in the first innings against Jammu and Kashmir, Thakur saved his team from blushes yet again in the second essay.

Shardul slammed his second first-class century in the Ranji trophy sixth round clash against J&K to put Mumbai back in the hunt to win the game at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai.

The bowling all-rounder came in to bat at No.8 with his team reeling at 91/6 in the second innings with a meagre lead of seven runs. Just like in the first innings, Shardul found the support from Tanush Kotian as the duo brought Mumbai back on track for a win.

He got to his hundred in only 105 balls with a sweep towards square leg that also helped Mumbai reach 250/7 after being at 91/6 at one stage.

Mumbai ended the second day strongly on 274/7 with Shardul and Kotian going back unbeaten on 113 and 58, respectively. They have taken the lead to 188 and would like to add more on the third day.

The all-rounder had also starred in the first innings when he made 51 after coming in to bat at 42/6. He took Mumbai to 120 with a 53-run stand with Kotian. Shardul also picked two wickets.

Meanwhile, other Indian internationals Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer didn't had good outings.

Rohit was dismissed for 3 and 28 in Mumbai's match against Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Stadium; Jaiswal scored 4 and 26, while Iyer scored 11 and 17.

Gill was out for 4 in Punjab's clash against Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While many struggled, Ravindra Jadeja starred in Saurashtra's big win over Delhi in Rajkot. In the sixth round of the tournament, Jadeja took 12 wickets combined, setting up a 10-wicket win for Saurashtra. The 36-year-old took five and seven wickets in the two innings as he dismantled the Delhi line-up, which included Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, and Yash Dhull, among others.