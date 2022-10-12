Shardul Thakur faces difficulty at Mumbai airport, takes it to Twitter to ask for help

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shardul Thakur in action

Highlights Shardul was part of the Playing XI of all three matches of recently concluded IND vs SA match

Thakur is set to join the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup

He is expected to provide cover for Hardik Pandya

Shardul Thakur faced difficulty at the Mumbai airport after returning from Delhi on Wednesday. India pacer's kitbags went missing and he took it to his social media handle to ask for help.

"Can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt ? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff present at the location either !!" Shardul tweeted.

India's former bowler Harbhajan Singh extended his helping hand and reverted back to his tweet.

"My dear we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you," Harbhajan wrote.

Shardul replied to Harbhajan's message and gave an update about the issue being resolved.

"Bhajji pa love you tooo I got help from SpiceJet staff," Shardul tweeted.

In the recently concluded India vs South Africa ODI series which the men in blue won 2-1, Shardul was part of the playing XI in all three matches. He produced figures of 2/35, 1/36, and 0/8 in the matches.

Thakur is set to join the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. With his all-around abilities, he is expected to provide cover for Hardik Pandya but most likely he will be in the standby list.

Along with him, fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will also join the Indian contingent as Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

"Deepak will take some time to get fit. His back issue has flared up again. His ankle is fine and there wasn't any problem there. So BCCI is sending three reinforcements. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur," a BCCI official told PTI.

