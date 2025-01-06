Shan Masood, Babar Azam shatter Test cricket record with valiant partnership after following-on in Cape Town

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shan Masood and Babar Azam stitched a magnificent 205-run partnership to lead Pakistan's comeback against South Africa

Shan Masood and Babar Azam led Pakistan's face-saving charge in the second innings after being forced to follow-on as they were shot out for 194 after South Africa piled on a humongous 615 in the second and final Test in Cape Town. Pakistan were 213/1 at the stumps on the third day and are still 208 runs behind with effectively just eight wickets in hand but with a spirited captain Shan Masood unbeaten on century.

Masood, who has been under fire for the lack of runs since the first Multan Test against England, struck form just in time when his side needed the most and became the first Pakistani captain to smash a ton in South Africa. Shan and Babar Azam put their head down and saw through the tough phases and looked really determined to grind out and fight. The result? Masood and Babar ended up breaking a Test cricket history record, no less.

It was unfortunate for Pakistan as the spotless-looking finish to the third day blew with Babar getting out to Marco Jansen, a couple of overs before the stumps. However, before he got out, the duo stitched a 205-run stand for the first wicket and it was the highest opening stand ever in Test cricket by any team while following-on. Shan and Babar surpassed Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie's record of 204-run partnership by just one, which the South African duo achieved at Lord's in 2008.

Highest opening partnership while following-on in Test cricket

205 - Shan Masood, Babar Azam (PAK) vs SA - Cape Town, 2025

204 - Graeme Smith, Neil McKenzie (SA) vs ENG - Lord’s, 2008

185 - Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes (BAN) vs ENG - Lord’s, 2010

182 - Marcus Trescothick, Michael Vaughan (ENG) vs WI - St. John’s, 2004

176 - Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton (ENG) vs IND - The Oval, 1990

Pakistan don't have Saim Ayub's services and hence, Babar stepped in to open the innings. To his credit, Babar did well after being forced into the role, scoring 58 runs out of the 194 the whole team scored and even though he might feel that he missed out on a well-deserved century, which he did, this 81 would do a lot of good for his confidence with a lot of important cricket coming up.

South Africa will still be favourites but Pakistan managed to take the game to deep into the fourth day and the hosts still have to take eight wickets.