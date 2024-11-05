Shakib Al Hasan reported for suspect action during County Championship stint with Surrey

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh's legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been reported for a suspect bowling action during his stint with Surrey at the County Championship. Shakib has been asked to undergo an analysis of his action after being reported by the umpires during his one-off appearance at this season's County Championship against Somerset.

The 37-year-old legendary all-rounder featured for Surrey after eight players were not available due to England duty. He made his first appearance in the English domestic tournament since playing for Worcestershire briefly in 2010-11.

The left-arm spinner sent down more than 63 overs and took nine wickets in the clash in September. While he did perform well with the ball, his team went down by 111 runs. During his bowling, he was not signalled no-ball for his action. However, it has now come to light that the on-field umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns deemed his action suspect.

Notably, it is the first time that his bowling action has come under scrutiny in his career dating back to 2005 when he played his first domestic match. He has taken 712 wickets in 447 International matches with 246 scalps coming in Tests. He has 317 wickets to his name in ODIs with 149 more in the shortest International format.

Shakib is currently away from cricketing action. He had earlier retired from T20Is and his wish to play his last Test in Dhaka could not materialize due to the protests in Bangladesh. He will be playing only ODIs as it looks. However, the all-rounder was not named in Bangladesh's ODI squad for the series against Afghanistan starting on November 6 in Sharjah.

Bangladesh's ODI squad:

Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana